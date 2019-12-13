National congratulates PM Boris Johnson



Simon Bridges - Leader of the Opposition

13 December 2019

On behalf of the National Party I send my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his election victory today, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“Boris Johnson is a firm friend of New Zealand. He enjoyed discussing trade and other areas for greater cooperation with New Zealand when he visited here as Foreign Secretary in 2017.

“Significant opportunities exist for our countries to do more together post-Brexit.

“I’m sure that once the United Kingdom is in a position to further cement these areas of greater cooperation, including a Free Trade Agreement, New Zealand will be at the front of the queue.

“My best wishes to Prime Minister Johnson and the UK Government, I look forward to the continued development of our countries’ friendship and am excited to work with you in the future.”

