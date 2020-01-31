High Commissioner to Tuvalu Announced



Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs



31 January 2020

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today announced the appointment of diplomat Matt Howell as New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Tuvalu.

“Mr Howell is well qualified for this appointment. He has a background in international development, a long career working in the Pacific, and is the New Zealand Director for the Tuvalu Trust Fund. He has also previously served at the New Zealand High Commission in Honiara,” said Mr Peters.

“The High Commissioner will play a critical role in taking forward the New Zealand-Tuvalu Statement of Partnership which was signed by both countries in March 2019. This arrangement will see our two countries work together more closely on areas such as climate change, workforce development and regional security.

“Our goal, and that of the government of Tuvalu, is to ensure that the people of Tuvalu have the skills, resources and infrastructure to adapt to changing climatic conditions,” said Mr Peters.

As a non-resident High Commissioner, Mr Howell will be based in Wellington.

