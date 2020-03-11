Parliament: Oral Questions - 11 March 2020
Questions to Ministers
- Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements and policies?
- JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to support schools to manage the impact of COVID-19?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does the New Zealand Influenza Pandemic Plan describe the conditions for moving to the “Stamp It Out” phase as sustained community-level outbreaks in two or more countries overseas and a confirmed human case in New Zealand; if so, have those conditions been met?
- PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister for Social Development: What steps has the Ministry of Social Development taken to support the Government’s response to COVID-19?
- Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What advice, if any, has he received on the impact of the 2020 minimum wage increase on job losses?
- JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Seniors: What actions is she taking to promote the use of the SuperGold card in regional New Zealand?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: Why did officials from the Provincial Development Unit spend $1.03 million in the 2018/19 year on travel, accommodation, meals, and other expenses, and how many launch events for Provincial Growth Fund projects did this spending relate to?
- TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Health: How has close-contact tracing work progressed for the five confirmed cases of COVID-19?
- Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: What, if anything, is she doing to prepare the welfare system for the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak?
- Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister for Social Development: How many subsidies did Work and Income pay under the childcare assistance programme in the year ended June 2019, and how does this compare with the number of subsidies paid under a National-led Government in the year ended June 2017?