Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More Time For Health Workers And Elderly To Get Flu Vaccine

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 6:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Julie Anne Genter 
Associate Minister of Health

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
Media Statement

 

The Government has extended by two weeks till April 27 the amount of time priority groups, such as health workers and those aged over 65, have to get their flu vaccine before it is made available to the wider public.

This year’s vaccination campaign is a key component of the Government’s fight against COVID-19 by ensuring vulnerable groups don’t put pressure on the health system by getting sick and in doing so make themselves more susceptible to COVID-19 should they contract it.

Free flu vaccines are available now from a range of health providers including GPs, selected pharmacies and Māori health providers for priority groups including:

· People aged 65 and over

· People who are pregnant

· People with certain chronic conditions, and

· Young children with a history of severe respiratory illness

· Frontline health workers.

“My message to those aged over 65 and anyone else in the priority groups is to get in contact with your GP or pharmacist and make a plan to get vaccinated. In the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak it could literally help save lives,” Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter said.

“I particularly want to acknowledge Māori health providers such as Te Kupenga Hauora –Ahuriri in Napier that have been actively reaching out to kaumatua to ensure they are getting vaccinated

“There are plenty of vaccines available. This week another 300,000 further flu vaccines arrived in the country and are being distributed in addition to the 900,000 vaccines already sent out to GPs and pharmacies.

“All health providers that have placed orders should have more vaccines on their way now.

“Unfortunately there are some issues with availability that we are fixing. Some providers ordered more vaccine than they were able to administer while others have run out.

“The Ministry of Health are now more actively managing flu vaccine stocks to ensure priority groups can access them and they are going where they are most needed. There is no point vaccines sitting around unused.

“Any health provider that does not have sufficient supply for priority groups is encouraged to contact their DHB Immunisation Coordinator so more stock can be arranged.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work that healthcare workers are doing to ensure New Zealand is the most prepared we have ever been for flu season.

"I want to be clear that hospital cleaners, aged care workers and home support workers are a priority for accessing flu vaccines during this time. We are working with employers to make sure this is provided at no cost to them.

“With our borders shut and the country in lockdown we expect fewer transmissions of influenza. It’s even more important than ever priority groups get the flu jab to ensure the health system isn’t overburdened this winter.

“I urge people who are at higher risk from the flu to continue to ring their GP or pharmacist to make an appointment to get vaccinated. With the COVID-19 outbreak there are different process in place for getting vaccinated so it pays to ring ahead to make a plan,” Julie Anne Genter said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 