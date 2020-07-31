Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister congratulates the Cook Islands community

Friday, 31 July 2020, 12:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Aupito William Sio
Minister for Pacific Peoples


Minister congratulates the Cook Islands community for its 9th year of Language Weeks

The Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio wishes to congratulate the Cook Islands community throughout Aotearoa for the 9th year of Te ‘Epetoma o Te Reo Māori Kūki ‘Āirani, the Cook Islands Language Week.

“This is a proud milestone that reflects on the huge effort made by the Cook Islands community and its leaders in Aotearoa to revitalise their language and culture through the Cook Islands Language Week programme, and working to nurture its growth in Aotearoa,” says Aupito William Sio.

“But we also know there is so much more work to be done to ensure the future and sustainability of Te Reo Māori Kūki Āirani, the language of the Cook Islands.

The theme for the Cook Islands Language Week 2020 is “Kia pūāvai tō tātou Reo Māori Kūki ‘Āirani i Aotearoa”; which means, "That the Cook Islands Māori language may blossom throughout New Zealand”.

“This is the kind of theme that speaks about the wishes of all Pacific elders who want to see their children speak their Pacific languages confidently, and have all New Zealanders value and appreciate Pacific languages and cultures, and to see it flourish for years to come.

“That’s why this Government is committed to supporting the languages and cultures of Pacific Aotearoa, as they are integral elements to the wellbeing and success of our Pacific communities in New Zealand.

“The Government demonstrated this commitment in Budget 2019 by investing $20 million over four years so that the Ministry for Pacific Peoples can provide funding support to our communities to ensure our Pacific languages thrive throughout Aotearoa.

“We’ve since invested $3.9 million into the Pasifika Education Centre so that they can provide Pacific language community courses and extend their reach through online platforms.

“In addition to funding 9 Pacific language weeks, MPP is also funding Pacific community language initiatives so that young people can access a whole new world of Pacific language learning opportunities.
The Cook Islands Language Week programme will be officially launched online tomorrow, Saturday 1 August at 10am, on the Cook Islands Language Week 2020 Facebook page and will run from Sunday 2 August to Saturday 8 August.

“I would encourage all New Zealanders to join in the celebration of the Cook Islands culture and language, both online and in their day to day lives, by learning and using simple words and phrases such as Kia orana (Hello/Greetings), Meitaki (Thank you), Kā kite (See you later) and Ōtira ‘ua (Yours sincerely for signing off emails).

“It’s an opportunity for all of us to learn and speak another language. We should all be striving to embrace Pacific bilingualism.
“When we do this, we’ll not only be able to communicate in another way, but we’ll also gain a better understanding of the diverse cultures of our community in New Zealand. And I think this simple act alone will enrich us all as peoples of Aotearoa,” says Aupito William Sio.


Further information
The Cook Islands are a self-governing nation and a member of the New Zealand Realm and comprises 15 islands whose total land area is 240 square kilometres (93 sq. mi) and is home to around 17,459 people (2016 census).
Further information about Cook Islands Language Week including resources, can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Military Law: Operation Burnham Report Released


Attorney-General David Parker has today released the findings of the Government inquiry held into Operation Burnham and related events.
The operation took place on 21-22 August 2010 in Tirgiran Valley, Afghanistan, and was carried out by NZSAS troops and other nations’ forces operating as part of the International Security Assistance Force.
It was the subject of the book Hit & Run by authors Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson which contained a number of serious allegations... More>>

 

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:


State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 