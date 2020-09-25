Where’s Ardern’s Positive, Factual Campaign?

“Jacinda Ardern has failed to meet the standards she set for her party at the start of the year,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“In January, the Labour leader called for a positive, factual election campaign. But in the past few days, she’s undermined that position.

“Yesterday, her claims about child poverty were fact-checked by the AAP as misleading. Today, the PM told media that voters should be fearful of ACT.

“This is really disappointing from Jacinda Ardern. Voters deserve much better.

The Labour leader was referring to ACT’s plan to stop untargeted Best Start payments which are given to even the wealthiest of families.

“We can’t continue the spending splurge. It’s creating a mountain of debt for our kids.

“In the 2017 Speech from the Throne, Ardern promised to put child wellbeing at the heart of everything her government did.

“If that were true, Ardern would be much more concerned about the debt her government is leaving for the next generation.

“Only ACT has a plan to stop out-of-control spending, get on top of the debt, and have a faster recovery with lower taxes.”

ACT’s fiscal plan is here.

