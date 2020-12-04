Parliament

Pacific Health Scholarships 2021 About Improving Access To Healthcare For Pacific Communities

Friday, 4 December 2020, 12:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Associate Minister of Health, Aupito William Sio is calling on any Pacific students studying health or disability-related courses to apply now for a Ministry of Health Pacific Health Scholarship.

“These scholarships acknowledge the vital role Pacific people play in our health workforce. This was most visible through our Pacific workforce's dedicated response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Auckland region,” says Aupito William Sio.

“While the 2018 census counted 8.1% of New Zealand residents as being of Pacific origin, the health and disability workforce continues to be an area where Pacific people are underrepresented.

“These scholarships support the important growth of Pacific representation in the health workforce in New Zealand. An increase in the Pacific health workforce will improve equity of healthcare and will also result in more culturally appropriate care for Pacific communities.

The Ministry has allocated $1.4 million for next year’s scholarships to award high-achieving Pacific students studying health and disability-related courses.

Since 2002, when the programme started, the Ministry has awarded close to 1,800 scholarships to Pacific students studying in the areas of medicine, dentistry, nursing and midwifery, and allied health.

“I’m encouraged to hear that an estimated 20 Pacific students are expected to graduate in Medicine from the University of Otago this year.

“Getting more Pacific people involved in healthcare is crucial to improve access to healthcare for all, especially for our Pacific people. Hopefully, people can make the most of these scholarships on offer,” says Aupito William Sio.

Applications for next year’s Pacific Health Scholarships close on 1 February 2021 at 5 pm. Medical and dentistry students are eligible for up to $10,000, and nursing, midwifery, and allied health students can qualify for up to $5,000 towards their tuition fees.

To apply for a Pacific Health Scholarship or to find out more information, please go on the Ministry of Health website here.

