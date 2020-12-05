Parliament

Deed Of Settlement Signed With Ngāti Rangitihi

Saturday, 5 December 2020, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Kua tāmokohia te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga i te taha o Ngāti Rangitihi

I pānuitia i te rangi nei e te Minita mō ngā Whiriwhiringa Tiriti o Waitangi, e Andrew Little, kua tāmokohia tētahi Whakaaetanga Whakataunga i waenga i te Karauna me Ngāti Rangitihi, e whakatau ana i ngā kerēme hītori Tiriti o Waitangi a taua iwi.

Ko Ngāti Rangitihi tētahi o ngā iwi o Te Arawa e tau ana ki ōna whenua i Rotorua, i Kaingaroa, i Matatā hoki, ā, kei te takiwā o tōna 5,300 ōna uri kua rēhitatia.

Ko ētahi o ngā nawe hītori a Ngāti Rangitihi ki te Karauna ko te korenga ōna e kawe i āna mahi i runga i te pono nōna i rīhi, nōna i hoko hoki i ētahi poraka whenua o Ngāti Rangitihi; ko te tangohanga o ngā whenua nui rawa atu i Te Ariki mō ngā Mahinga Tūmatanui, ā; ko te korenga ōna e whakatūturu he rawaka ngā whenua o Ngāti Rangitihi kia ora tonu ai rātau i muri mai i te hū o Tarawera.

“Nā ngā hohenga, nā ngā aweretanga a te Karauna ki a Ngāti Rangitihi i ngaro ai i a rātau te nuinga o ō rātau whenua tuku iho, ā, i marara atu ai, i peia atu ai ō rātau uri,” te kī a Andrew Little.

Kei te whakataunga ko tētahi mihi, ko tētahi whakapāha, me tētahi kete whakatika hapa hoki mō ngā wāwāhitanga hītoritanga a te Karauna i te Tiriti o Waitangi. Nuku atu i te $11 miriona ka whakawhiwhia ki a Ngāti Rangitihi hei whakatika hapa pūtea, hei whakatika hapa tauhokohoko hoki. Kei roto ko te $4 miriona hei whakatika hapa pūtea, ā, nuku atu i te $7 miriona mā te Central North Island Forests Collective Settlement. Kei te whakatika hapa ahurea ko te whakahokinga o ētahi wāhi tapu e 19, ā, ko tētahi ko te whārua o Waimangu.

Mā te whakataunga nei e whāki ai, e whakapāha ai te Karauna mōna i kore nei e tiaki i te awa o Tarawera i whakaparuparutia e te mira o Tasman Pulp and Paper. Ka whakarite hoki te whakataunga kia whakatūria te Tarawera Awa Restoration Strategy Group, he māngai nō te iwi me ngā māngai kāwanatanga ā-rohe, hei tautoko, hei whakarite, hei whakatairanga hoki i te whakarauoranga tahitanga o te mauri o te awa o Tarawera, o ngā whenua i ōna tahataha hoki.

Ka whakahaeretia te whakatika hapa o te whakataunga e Te Mana o Ngāti Rangitihi Trust, te rōpū whakahaere i muri i te whakataunga, kua kōwhiria nei e ngā uri o te iwi.

“Ahakoa e kore rawa e ea i tētahi kete whakatika hapa te mate me te mamae i pā ki a Ngāti Rangitihi, ka whakatakoto te whakataunga i tētahi tūāpapa e pakari ai te anamata ā-tauhoko, ā-ahurea hoki o Ngāti Rangitihi. E tohu ana hoki he tīmatanga hou ki te whakatika i te whanaungatanga/hononga ki te Karauna,” te kī a Andrew Little.

Kei www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-rangitihi tētahi kape o te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga.

Deed of Settlement signed with Ngāti Rangitihi

A Deed of Settlement has been signed between the Crown and Ngāti Rangitihi settling the iwi’s historical Treaty of Waitangi claims, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little announced today.

Ngāti Rangitihi is a Te Arawa iwi based in and around Rotorua, Kaingaroa and Matatā, and has approximately 5,300 registered members.

Ngāti Rangitihi’s historical grievances against the Crown include its failure to act in good faith when leasing and purchasing Ngāti Rangitihi land blocks, excessive land taking at Te Ariki for Public Works and a failure to ensure Ngāti Rangitihi had sufficient land to support themselves in the aftermath of the Tarawera eruption.

“Crown actions and omissions against Ngāti Rangitihi have resulted in loss of most of their ancestral lands and the dispersal and displacement of their people,” Andrew Little said.

The settlement includes an acknowledgement, apology and redress for the Crown’s historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi. Ngāti Rangitihi will receive financial and commercial redress valued over $11 million, including $4 million financial redress and over $7 million through of the Central North Island Forests Collective Settlement. Cultural redress includes the vesting of 19 sites of cultural significance, including the Waimangu Volcanic Valley.

Through the settlement the Crown acknowledges and apologises for failing to protect the Tarawera River from pollution associated with the Tasman Pulp and Paper mill. The settlement provides for the establishment of the Tarawera Awa Restoration Strategy Group, made up of iwi and local government representatives, that will support, coordinate and promote the integrated restoration of the mauri/wellbeing of the Tarawera River catchment.

The settlement redress will be administered by Te Mana o Ngāti Rangitihi Trust, the post-settlement governance entity, elected by iwi members.

“While no redress can ever fully compensate for the loss and distress that Ngāti Rangitihi has suffered, this settlement provides a base for a strong economic and cultural future for Ngāti Rangitihi and marks the beginning of the restoration of the relationship with the Crown,” Andrew Little said.

A copy of the Deed of Settlement is available at www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-rangitihi/

