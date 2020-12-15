Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government.

The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, as well as supporting documents. The release of BIMs in one place provides the public with a full picture of the challenges the Government faces. picture of the challenges the Government faces. COVID-19 has made clear just how interconnected health, economic, and social issues are in our society. This Government is committed to continuing to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID, accelerating our economic recovery, and laying the foundations for the future by reshaping the economy to be more productive, more sustainable, and more equitable and tackling inequality, climate change and unaffordable housing.

The documents released are in the following categories:

