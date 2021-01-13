Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Hipkins Contradicts Aussie PM – Who’s Right?

Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 8:54 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Health Minister Chris Hipkins has this morning defended the Government’s tardy vaccination plans by saying Australia hasn’t received its stocks of vaccine yet, and he believes both countries will receive them sometime in March,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This will come as news to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who says vaccination there will begin in mid-to-late February, and he expects 4 million Australians to be vaccinated by March.

“Is this a case of underarm vaccination?

“New Zealand doesn’t plan to have vaccinations even started before April.

“Why are we falling so hopelessly behind?

“The Prime Minister told us the urgency of health situations in other jurisdictions meant we could wait while they fast tracked vaccinations.

“But now the more virulent UK and South African variants of the virus have arrived on our shores, which is why Australia is prioritising vaccination of frontline workers in the health sector and border enforcement at a rate of 80,000 a week from February.

“We must get our vaccines onshore, approved and the programme rolling to minimise the chances of a catastrophic outbreak of these virulent strains sending us back into lockdown.

“In the global rankings of anything positive New Zealand would generally expect to be in the top 50, but that doesn’t look like it will be the case with rolling out a Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“Already 43 countries in the world have vaccinated almost 30 million people.

“Why is New Zealand’s vaccine stock on the slow boat? Why is Australia expecting its stocks so much sooner?

“It’s time for the Government to come back from the beach and get the show on the road.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Excessive Secrecy Surrounding Cyber Hacks, And Some Lost Soul Legends

Well, apart from the who, why and how of it, the recent hack of the Reserve Bank’s computer security defences seems crystal clear. It happened.

It happened about five months or so after the computer systems at the New Zealand Stock Exchange and several major corporates and state agencies were also penetrated. Also by persons unknown, and for reasons unclear.

It would seem that this country’s cyber systems are coming under periodic attack by individuals or by foreign governments- or by both - but we don’t seem to know (or aren’t being told) for what ends, and without any revelations about what (if anything) has been lost in the course of these raids. More>>


 
 

Survey: Ongoing Work Dissatisfaction

This year’s CTU work life survey shows the need for a fundamental overhaul of New Zealand’s employment framework says CTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges. The survey, which was answered by 1200 respondents, shows more than half of respondents reporting their income has not kept up with the cost of living in the last year, 52% stating their workload has got worse over the period, and 42.6% reporting lower job satisfaction.More>>

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

ALSO:

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:



Govt: Additional Actions To Keep COVID-19 Out Of NZ

The Government is putting in place a suite of additional actions to protect New Zealand from COVID-19, including new emerging variants, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said... More>>

ALSO:

National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 