How Does The Govt Have The Gall To Knock On Covax’s Door?

Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 1:33 pm
“Chris Hipkins’ surprising admission on NewstalkZB that the Government isn’t seeking an earlier than scheduled batch of vaccines for front line workers direct from Pfizer, but in fact from the WHO-backed Covax initiative, will surely ruffle the feathers of poorer members of that group,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Asked by Heather Du Plessis-Allan what was happening to get the early vaccines, Chris Hipkins said he hoped to get them from Covax: ‘we have been using that channel to see if we can seek additional quantities of the Pfizer vaccine earlier, and we’ll know a bit more about that in the next week or so.’

“But Covax exists primarily to provide a negotiating bloc that has the scale to provide 'equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines,' or as Pfizer Australia CEO Anne Harris explained to the ABC, ‘the Covax facility is there to predominantly procure vaccines for low to middle income countries.’

“New Zealand is not a low to middle income country, we’re one of 37 members of the OECD.

“Already the poorer countries relying mainly on Covax to get vaccinations underway are criticising wealthier countries for, as they see it, cornering the global market for vaccines at their expense.

“And in New Zealand’s case they have a very strong point, given we’ve secured enough vaccine to inoculate the population more than twice over.

Data compiled by Bloomberg shows New Zealand is ranked third in the world for the number of vaccines secured as a percentage of population, behind Canada and the UK, with 246.8 per cent coverage.

“You can only imagine the outrage from low to middle income countries if New Zealand succeeded in getting even more Pfizer doses earlier than scheduled from Covax while they’re still waiting to receive any vaccines themselves.

“New Zealand’s problem is it has negotiated badly. We have plenty of vaccines coming but we’re now at the back of the queue of developed countries rather than the front for delivery, and this is embarrassing the Government into taking extreme measures.

On Monday Pfizer confirmed to the ABC that Australia will receive its first doses in February, and the Government is now scrambling to try and save face.

“That it’s had the cheek to try and get the vaccines off Covax shows how desperate it is.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical glass vials, a sufficiently robust “cold chain” to safely store the vaccines out in the field? All those issues remain. Currently though, production and delivery concerns are also hovering over whether the drug companies will live up to their contractual commitments, on time... More>>

 

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:

USA: Prime Minister Congratulates President Joe Biden On His Inauguration

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. “I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

