New Creative Service Aims To Benefit 1,000 Peoples’ Careers

Sunday, 21 February 2021, 2:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage and Social Development Hon Carmel Sepuloni today launched a new Creative Careers Service, which is expected to support up to 1,000 creatives, across three regions over the next two years.

The new service builds on the most successful aspects of the former Pathways to Arts and Cultural Experience (PACE) programme. Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage and the Ministry for Social Development have partnered to pilot the service.

“COVID-19 has been tough on many creative people in New Zealand, who are often self-employed contractors and freelancers relying on non-creative work for income”, Carmel Sepuloni said.

“The Creative Careers Service recognises the importance of supporting people to pursue their creative ambitions, and to retain or regain employment without needing to go onto a benefit.

“The service is for MSD job seekers in the pilot regions, recent creative graduates who are outside the benefit system, as well as creative sector workers who have had their work opportunities reduced due to COVID-19.

Participants will benefit from learning how to apply complementary skills in the areas of business management, contract negotiation, marketing, networking, applying for funding, and linking people to employment opportunities.

“The service will also tailor career advice according to the individual’s career aspirations, giving them an opportunity to extend their knowledge and gain sustainable employment in their chosen creative field. Participants will be able to develop their skills and talents, equipping them to work and thrive in the arts and creative sector.

“As we get through COVID-19, the Government is committed to valuing the contribution creatives make to New Zealand’s wellbeing and economy.”

“While this is a pilot service, I’m keen to look at the potential of it being rolled out nationwide so that we’re nurturing people’s creative talents across Aotearoa. We want to make sure that those people with the skills and talent to work and thrive in the arts and creative sector have the opportunity to do so.” Carmel Sepuloni said.

The pilot is initially being delivered by Depot Artspace in North and Central Auckland, Ngahere Communities in South Auckland, and The Big Idea in East and West Auckland.

Creative Waikato will be offering the service from Monday 22 February, with plans to also extend the pilot to Nelson in early March.

Eligible participants will be able to sign up for the programme from February 2021.

Further information on the service, including details on local providers, can be found here.

