Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Next Steps In Government’s Ongoing Work With March 15 Survivors

Friday, 12 March 2021, 8:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Andrew little

Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan
Minister for Diversity, Inclusion, and
Ethnic Communities
The shuhada (martyrs), families, survivors and all those affected by the terrorist attack on two Christchurch Mosques are being acknowledged as the second anniversary approaches.

An official remembrance service will take place this Saturday March 13 in Christchurch.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the victims, survivors, families and all those affected by the horrific attack,” Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s response to the Royal Commission Andrew Little says.

“We are also taking this opportunity to share details of the Government’s ongoing commitment to working with the victims and those affected,” Andrew Little said.

As part of that, Andrew Little and Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities, Priyanca Radhakrishnan, have completed the first round of 33 hui with Muslim, pan-ethnic and multi-faith communities across New Zealand.

“We are thankful to all those who took part in the hui and offered their time, insights and feedback and we will continue to engage with communities and groups as this work progresses,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan says.

Communities’ priorities expressed at many of the hui included:

· The education sector plays a critical role in contributing to a socially cohesive New Zealand

· There are continued concerns over the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s finding that no individual or specific Government agency was at fault for the terrorist attack

· Safety within New Zealand for those from Muslim and other ethnic communities remains a concern

· The Government needs to be accountable and responsive to communities

· The media can perpetuate negative stereotypes towards ethnic and faith communities, and this should be addressed

· Hate speech, hate crime and hate incidents are experienced by many within the community, and legislative reform is an important tool for change

· Many face barriers in accessing services and discrimination in securing employment

· Any response needs to be inclusive of all-of-society, and these conversations need to be wider than just within Muslim and other ethnic communities

· There needs to be continued culturally sensitive health and wellbeing support for communities

· The Government needs to work in partnership with community organisations to effect true change

· The public service needs to be committed to diversity and inclusion, and ensure that ethnic and faith voices are heard in policy development


A full summary of the feedback has been published on the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet website, fulfilling a commitment for early report back to those who attended the hui.

Andrew Little and Priyanca Radhakrishnan have today outlined four initiatives as part of progress made following the release of the Royal Commission’s report in December.

Royal Commission of Inquiry Ethnic and Faith Community Engagement Response Fund

The Government will continue to support communities with the establishment of a Royal Commission of Inquiry Ethnic and Faith Community Engagement Response Fund to help minority ethnic and faith communities engage with Government to inform the Government’s response to the Royal Commission.

This new fund will receive $1 million over three years and will prioritise funding for groups most directly affected by the attack.

The fund can be used to support individual initiatives, as well as building long-term capability within communities.

“A key message to come out of the hui was the need for government to recognise that community representative groups involved in engagement are usually non-profit with unpaid voluntary staff. This fund is about addressing the disparity in resources between community groups and the state. It will support communities to have representatives that can engage as we implement the Royal Commission’s recommendations,” Andrew Little said.

Implementation Oversight Advisory Group

The Implementation Oversight Advisory Group will be a partner in the Government’s response by ensuring timely, effective and accountable implementation of the Government’s response to the Royal Commission’s Report.

Nominations open on March 15 via the DPMC website.

Collective Impact Board

The Collective Impact Board will enable affected whānau of March 15 to guide and advise on services to support their long-term recovery needs. This is in line with recommendations 25 and 26 of the Royal Commission’s report and reflects feedback from the community.

Nominations open to affected whānau for the Collective Impact Board on March 15.

Ethnic Communities Graduate Programme

The Ethnic Communities Graduate Programme will create employment opportunities for graduates and build the diversity of knowledge and experience within the public sector.

This new programme will provide a pathway into the Public Service for skilled graduates from ethnic communities, with the added benefit of bringing broader cultural competency across the Public Sector.

Applications are open now until March 25 for the first intake of the Ethnic Communities Graduate Programme.

Extending the Safer Communities Fund

The Government has extended the Safer Communities Fund, with $3.255 million available to provide a broader range of communities with funding to upgrade and implement security measures intended to reduce the risk of a potential attack and increase their feeling of safety.

Applications are open until May 5.

“The Government’s response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry is a long-term programme of work,” Andrew Little says.

“We are committed to strengthening social cohesion and ensuring that New Zealand is fair and safe for all.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why We’ll Need Three Doses Of The Pfizer Vaccine – And On Rocket Lab’s Work For The Pentagon

Yesterday, the government finally released a four part timetable setting out which groups will get vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and in what sequence …And yes, it did look very much like the four part plan that Australia announced in January. Since yesterday there has been quibbling about which social groups should be prioritised... More>>


 


Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 