Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Rocketlab Failing To Properly Consult With Hapū: Greens Meet With Ngā Uri O Rongomaiwahine

Monday, 29 March 2021, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Sunday 28th March 70 Rongomaiwahine descendants welcomed members of the Green Party’s Māori Caucus, Te Mātāwaka, Dr Elizabeth Kerekere and Teanau Tuiono, to discuss concerns about RocketLab’s operations on the Mahia Peninsula.

“We heard the call from the uri to have the RocketLab removed. We are disappointed with the lack of information being given to the Ahi Kā of Rongomaiwahine. RocketLab and the Government have missed the mark with honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Security and Intelligence Teanau Tuiono.

“It is a serious matter we are dealing with when shareholders of Māori land are being missed during consultation processes to do with their whenua,” said MP Tuiono.

“We support the whānau decision to submit an inquiry into the governments Space Policy as the Treaty Partner. The whānau have expressed there will be peaceful protesting until their message and call have been heard

“There is no excuse as to why affected whānau are being overlooked when a company wants to use land. Shareholders we have spoken to have not seen the contract with RocketLab, which shows the lack of consultation done with tangata whenua.

“It is a perception of segregation when there are two gates, one for Māori and one for RocketLab when accessing the whenua. RocketLab accesses the whenua through an electric gate which needs a password to get through, while Māori are required to enter through a standard farm gate over bumpy, gravel road before meeting the nicely sealed RocketLab road.

“This is an example of how easy it can be to tokenise partnerships with tangata whenua. This whānau have experienced the Government’s lack of understanding of Mana Motuhake and Tino Rangatiratanga.

“I will work to ensure the Government answers patai from the whānau who are unaware of the different RocketLab activities happening on Māori land.

“Ko ngā whakaaro nui e rere ana ki te hapū nā rātau, mātau i manaaki, i tiaki ki a Ngāi Tū, Otirā nā te nohonga o te kuia a Pauline Tangiora ki waenga tonu i ngā kōrero i mahana ai te puna aroha.”

Green Party spokesperson for Māori Development Dr Elizabeth Kerekere attended as the Green Party MP based in Gisborne.

“The Green Party is very conscious of the impact of successive rocket launches on the whenua and moana of Mahia and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti. The whānau have seen the absence of local birds and kaimoana so we support the call from whānau for independent cultural and environmental impact assessments.

“We are here to work, represent, and push for the voices of Māori to be heard in the halls of Te Whare Paremata. We thank ngā uri o Rongomaiwahine for your kōrero. We have heard, and we will work with you to ensure there are no gates to separate and segregate you from your own whenua.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why China’s Pact With Iran Is A Big Deal, And Why A Vaccination Target Isn’t

One of the most significant developments in global politics in a generation has flown in almost entirely beneath the radar of the Western media. On Saturday, Iran and China officially signed a 25 year, $400 billion co-operation pact. As one expert regional analyst has said, this deal will give East Asia its biggest presence in the Middle East since the Mongol invasion seven hundred years ago... More>>

 

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 