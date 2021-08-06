Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Must Restructure Travel Agent Reimbursement Scheme

Friday, 6 August 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

New Zealanders could miss out on half a billion dollars’ worth of travel credits and refunds if changes to the Consumer Travel Reimbursement Scheme aren’t made, National’s Commerce and Consumer Affairs spokesperson Todd McClay says.

Mr McClay has written to Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark on behalf of the thousands of travel agents affected calling on him to restructure the reimbursement process so that they can continue to recover bookings on behalf of consumers.

“Over the past year travel agents have been working hard to secure refunds and credits for overseas holidays reserved by their customers. They have done a good job returning $430 million to Kiwi households. In doing so they have incurred significant costs which were not covered by commissions.

“Of an estimated $1 billion worth of bookings cancelled due to Covid-19, travel agents have recovered more than 40 per cent. However, $500 million worth of ticketed bookings for international travel are still to be returned.

“Kiwis have significant personal savings invested in international travel and risk losing these funds without changes to the Scheme.

“Travellers have been exposed to unforeseen travel restrictions which has cost them dearly. The recent suspension of the Australia travel bubble has created additional uncertainty for Kiwis, and added to the workload of our travel agents.

“Kiwis risk losing out on $500 million of refunds unless the Government frees up the remaining $27 million of travel agent compensation fund which is currently unallocated. This funding should be used to make sure the outstanding refunds and credits end up back in New Zealanders’ pockets and travel agents are treated fairly.

“The Government must restructure the reimbursement process and commencement date of the scheme to recognise the significant ongoing burden on travel agents who are recovering funds for travel consumers.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 