ACT Welcomes National’s COVID Plan
Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 10:58 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party has today congratulated National for
adopting a suite of familiar measures – now it’s time
for the Government to get on board,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“Nine of National’s 10 steps announced
today can also be found in ACT’s three COVID-19 response
documents and statements released over the past
year.
“ACT has been calling to supercharge
the rollout, order
vaccine boosters, upgrade
our contact tracing, rollout
out saliva testing, rapid
test, a
COVID response agency,
vaccine authentication, investment
in COVID treatments and preparing
hospitals for months.
“While we have not called
for purpose built MIQ we have called for Private MIQ. The
way this Government builds, the pandemic will be over before
it gets resource consent.
“It’s a clear signal
that ACT and National have the ideas and the follow through
to present an alternative Government. Such an alternative is
clearly needed as Ardern retreats into a smug but
increasingly indebted Hermit
Kingdom.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Living In Seymour World
So far, the horse race journalism surrounding the polling rise of the Act Party has not included much consideration of the policies an Act -influenced government would pursue. During this honeymoon phase – giddily, David Seymour is being asked whether he is now the real leader of the Opposition – Act is being given free rein to present itself as all things to all people. For now, Act is the hitching post for almost everyone with a grievance. According to its leader, Act is the party that listens, and responds with can-do solutions... More>>
Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People
The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>
ALSO: