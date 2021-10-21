No MIQ Spots For Dairy Workers
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Barbara Kuriger
“The fact that only two dairy workers have made it past
the post and into the country instead of the 200 granted
border exceptions by the Government is again a reflection of
the shambles of our MIQ system,” says National Agriculture
spokesperson Barbara Kuriger.
“Minister O’Connor
is blaming COVID’s Delta strain for lack of numbers making
it through.
“So I find myself reflecting on what I
said last week regarding the lack of 50 MIQ spots for
qualified vets who are desperately needed and trying to get
into New Zealand.
“After 18 months in a pandemic,
the Government announced yesterday it will finally allocate
300 priority spaces a month for healthcare workers from
November 1.
“The question is: ‘Why can’t they do
same for dairy workers and vets?.
“New Zealand’s
dairy industry actually needs between 2000-4000 workers, but
we’ll take the 198 still owing as an immediate
start.
“A mental health crisis is happening in the
dairy sector, as farmers exhausted from the 2021 calving
season, now get on with AB/mating, crops, silage, maize and
the 1000 and one other jobs that lie in front of them this
summer.
“Overseas skilled helping hands are needed
badly, and the sector needs reassurance now Minister
O’Connor, that help is on its
way.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Juggling Covid, And France’s Trump-like Populist
It is the age-old Covid problem. How to balance the needs for firms (and schools) to re-open against the need to protect public health. In the past, the balance has been struck by insisting that the best public health outcomes also deliver the best economic (and educational) outcomes. While that may still be objectively true, it is no longer a politically tenable position... More>>
Covid-19 & Education: NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams To Proceed
NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams will proceed, including in areas where Alert Level 3 has been in place, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “The New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have been working together to ensure exams can be managed in a safe way, so students have the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned... More>>