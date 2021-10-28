Parliament

Small Businesses Bear Brunt Of Ongoing Lockdowns

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 11:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A fall in small business sales for the third consecutive month highlights the harm that has been done to small businesses in New Zealand, National’s Economic Development and Small Business spokesperson Todd McClay says.

The Xero Small Business Index data for September shows small businesses sales in Auckland were down 18.4 per cent, contributing to a national decline of 7.1 per cent.

“In real terms, this means Kiwis are having to run up debt and are losing their businesses in unprecedented numbers.

“As Auckland moves towards three months in lockdown, small businesses are running out of options. The prospects of another month with reduced sales will prove too difficult for many of our most promising small firms.

“Waikato’s small businesses have been told they can have lawn parties at home but not trade their way out of this demise – after four weeks of Level 3 restrictions, this isn’t good enough.

“Our small businesses worked hard to build back strong after last year’s lockdown. They did this despite a worker shortage and costly new red tape from Labour. September’s drop – the third month in a row – shows the Government’s decisions around Covid have cost businesses dearly.

“National has the solutions. Last week we announced our ‘Back to Business’ plan, with proposals that would reignite the economy and reward Kiwi workers and business-owners.

“There is strong support from the business community for our plan, but the Government stubbornly refuses to use it.

“Small businesses have done everything asked of them over the past 18 months. They have taken risks and backed themselves to survive.

“They deserve a Government that backs them, too”.

National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government's traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is "confusing." Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National's Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape...

The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


