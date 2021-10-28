Addicted Government Can’t Let Go Of Power

“No amount of logic will make this Government let go of power. It’s letting 288 COVID positive people isolate because it’s run out of MIQ spaces, but it won’t let COVID-free people isolate," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“COVID Response Minister Chris Hipkins has said there is minimal risk from people who are fully vaccinated and have tested negative, and yet he and Jacinda Ardern are insisting they still go into MIQ, even if it’s not for as long.

“Today’s announcement means the cruel COVID lottery hunger games continue. This announcement will make little difference to most New Zealanders trying to get an MIQ space.

“Jacinda Ardern keeps talking about the team of five million. We’re actually a team of six million, there are a million Kiwis offshore who will be crushed by today’s announcement.

“ACT would allow fully vaccinated people who have tested negative to self-isolate. If it’s good enough for COVID positive people, it should be good enough for low-risk people who just want to come home.

“Let’s allow Kiwis to come back to their own country and be a team of six million.”

