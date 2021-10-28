Addicted Government Can’t Let Go Of Power
Thursday, 28 October 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“No amount of logic will make this Government let go of
power. It’s letting 288 COVID positive people isolate
because it’s run out of MIQ spaces, but it won’t let
COVID-free people isolate," says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“COVID Response Minister Chris Hipkins has
said there is minimal risk from people who are fully
vaccinated and have tested negative, and yet he and Jacinda
Ardern are insisting they still go into MIQ, even if it’s
not for as long.
“Today’s announcement means the
cruel COVID lottery hunger games continue. This announcement
will make little difference to most New Zealanders trying to
get an MIQ space.
“Jacinda Ardern keeps talking
about the team of five million. We’re actually a team of
six million, there are a million Kiwis offshore who will be
crushed by today’s announcement.
“ACT would allow
fully vaccinated people who have tested negative to
self-isolate. If it’s good enough for COVID positive
people, it should be good enough for low-risk people who
just want to come home.
“Let’s allow Kiwis to come
back to their own country and be a team of six
million.”
