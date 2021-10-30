House Prices Exceed Treasury’s 2025 Forecast
Saturday, 30 October 2021, 5:38 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Treasury's forecasts for house prices in 2025 have
been surpassed already, raising questions about the advice
the Government is getting,” says ACT Deputy Leader and
Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.
“When
Treasury’s house price projections are exceeded four years
ahead of schedule, something is very wrong.
“This is
hugely concerning, not just to first-home buyers, but to
anyone concerned about the ongoing escalation in house
prices and the pressure it puts on the market.
“It
raises the question about whether the Minister remains
confident in the model Treasury is using to make these
predictions on house prices, because they influence how
people are responding to the housing market.
“In its
last fiscal forecast in May, the Treasury projected that
after reaching a peak increase of 17.3 per cent this year,
house prices would rise by 0.9 per cent next year, by 2.1
per cent in 2023 and 2024, and then by 2.5 per cent in
2025.
“According to CoreLogic's latest house price
figures, the national average house price was $950,229 in
September. In the Treasury Fiscal Forecast in May it said:
2025 projected prices: $933,322.
“The Minister
should be asking serious question about the advice
Government is getting.
“ACT has proposed real
solutions to the housing crisis. We would remove barriers
for build to rent and share GST with local councils to help
encourage building and
infrastructure."
