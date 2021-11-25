Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Supporting New Zealanders To Recover From COVID-19 In The Community

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Andrew Little

Minister of Health

· $300 million boost to Pharmac to buy new medicines to treat COVID-19

· Care in the Community approach will see most cases receive initial contact from a healthcare provider wiithin 24 hours

· Support pack provided within 48 hours

· Regular health checks throughout recovery


The Government is increasing the support for New Zealanders who test positive for COVID-19 through the rollout of the COVID Care in the Community model and a $300 million funding boost to Pharmac to purchase new medicines to treat the virus, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today.

“Delta is here so we are changing our strategy for how we deal with the virus. Supported recovery at home and greater access to medicines to stop people getting very sick are the cornerstones of the Care in the Community model,” Andrew Little said.

“As we move to the Traffic Light System, reduce restrictions, and remove the Auckland boundary, people will be travelling around the country in the months to come and we will see more cases across the country.

“The vast majority of people who get COVID will have mild to moderate symptoms and won’t require hospital care, but we need to make sure those recovering at home have the support and medicine they need to recover safely, and that others in the household are safe as well,” Andrew Little said.

The COVID Care in the Community model provides the framework for how the end-to-end community support will be provided as cases increase throughout the country, and sets out the expectations of health and welfare providers.

For someone with COVID-19 who can isolate at home, Care in the Community will include:

· An initial contact from a healthcare provider within 24 hours of a positive result notification, to discuss any health, accommodation and wellbeing requirements. Household contacts will also need to isolate, they’ll be supported with health advice and getting tested as well.

· A designated point of contact, most likely from a local healthcare provider, who will be responsible for looking out for the person’s health and wellbeing needs, including making a plan for checking in regularly while the person is infected.

· A health pack tailored to the individual’s health needs delivered within 48 hours to help the person manage recovery.

· Ongoing clinical monitoring over the duration of the isolation period to make sure the person is coping with symptoms and is safe to continue being cared for in the community.

· A health assessment at Day 10 to determine whether the person can safely end time in isolation.

At this point, household contacts will need to stay at home for at least 10 days, to make sure they remain free from the virus. The households’ dedicated health contact will continue to check in on them during this time.

Everyone can also do their bit now to help themselves and their loved ones by using the Readiness Checklist to plan and prepare.


COVID-19 MEDICINES FUNDING

As part of the shift to Care in the Community, the Government is providing $300 million for the national drug-buying agency Pharmac to buy more new medicines to treat COVID-19.

“Medicines are being rapidly developed and can stop most people getting so sick they need to go to hospital,” Andrew Little said.

“Vaccinations are still the first and best line of defence against the virus, but we want to make sure people who do contract COVID-19 have access to new treatments as soon as possible.

“New Zealand is at the front of the queue for these medicines. We were one of the first countries in the world to secure supplies of the new anti-viral drug molnupiravir for treating people with mild-to-medium COVID infections, and Pharmac is talking to other pharmaceutical companies about their medicines.

“Cabinet has agreed to provide an extra $300 million so the purchase of COVID drugs doesn’t affect Pharmac’s ability to keep buying medications and treatments for other conditions.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



RNZ: Simon Bridges on being demoted: 'What we saw yesterday was truly desperate stuff from Judith Collins'


After his shock demotion, Simon Bridges says National Party leader Judith Collins will go to any length to hold on to her leadership of the National Party. Collins demoted Bridges to the back benches over a five-year-old complaint about lewd comments at a party function. "What we saw yesterday was truly desperate stuff from Judith Collins," Bridges said in a short stand-up this morning. "I think it shows that she'll go to any length to hold on to her leadership of the National Party... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Demotion Of Simon Bridges


So Simon Bridges has been bounced from the front bench and stripped of his shadow portfolio responsibilities for the crudely “inappropriate” comments that he allegedly made to a female colleague, Jacqui Dean – and personally apologised for – about five years ago. After years of mocking Labour for its supposed fixation on identity politics, it is pretty amusing that the most serious attempt at cancel culture in this country’s political history has been carried out by Judith Collins, the leader of the National Party. David Seymour must be feeling appalled, appalled at this case of political correctness gone mad... More>>




 
 

Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 