Taxpayers Funding Anti-dairying Messages

“Some
days it’s difficult to comprehend what I see in the
news,” says National Agriculture spokesperson Barbara
Kuriger.
“Unbelievably, and thanks to Louis
Houlbrooke of The Taxpayers Union and Scoop Independent
News, I learnt on Monday taxpayers have funded the
anti-dairy documentary ‘Milked’ to the tune of $48,000
— a ‘finishing grant’ given by the New Zealand Film
Commission.
“Houlbrooke said in the story the 40,000
Kiwis employed in the dairy sector wouldn’t be happy to
know they’ve funded a film that attacks their
livelihoods.
“I can tell you right now, as a farmer
and MP for a huge rural electorate, we are not! It is a real
slap in the face to a sector which brings in 80% of the
country’s export revenue.
“He also said: The
film is explicitly political with constant shots of the
Beehive in the trailer, and features contributions from
Greenpeace, SAFE and the Green Party. The film appears to be
part of a wider anti-dairy campaign — the promoters have
erected billboards attacking the dairy
sector.
“Meeting generic criteria without proper
scrutiny is not enough. Kiwis need to know that they are
funding works which contain political messaging and
propaganda designed specifically to move public opinion in
one direction.
