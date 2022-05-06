Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Literacy And Numeracy Are Still Declining

Friday, 6 May 2022, 12:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The 2021 NCEA results confirm that literacy and numeracy achievement is going backwards under Labour, National’s Education spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“Literacy attainment for year 11 students at decile 1-3 schools has seen a huge drop, falling from 78.5 per cent to 74.8 per cent in just one year. Numeracy attainment also declined, falling from 76.9 per cent to 73.8 per cent.

“The same sad trend is evident for Māori students, with year 11 attainment in literacy dropping from 78.2 per cent in 2017 to just 73.1 per cent last year, while numeracy fell from 76.7 per cent to 70.8.

“Despite an extra $5 billion a year being poured into education, achievement is going backwards and it’s unclear where all the money is going. One thing that is clear, sadly, is this Labour Government is failing to deliver in Education and Kiwi children are paying the price.

“In 2021, National called on Labour to urgently prioritise catching students up who had been disrupted by lockdowns. The decline in NCEA results confirm they failed to do this.

“Worse still, 40 per cent of children are not even going to school regularly, while the number chronically absent students from school has surged by 50 per cent under Labour. That’s not just a social failure – it’s a future economic crisis.

“Education is one of our most powerful tools to break the cycle of poverty. To give all children the chance to be successful and compete with the best in the world, we must do better.

“The desperate state of education in this country speaks to a part time Education Minister who has taken his eye off the ball and is failing our most vulnerable children. Minister Hipkins should stop worrying about banning fizzy drinks in schools and instead focus on teaching the basics and making sure kids are in actually in class.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 