Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Over $6,000 Per Person For An Online Meeting

Monday, 9 May 2022, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Ministry of Social Development spent $1 million dollars of taxpayers’ money on a series of online meetings which only 126 people attended, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“The cost of $6,626 per person to login to an online meeting speaks to a culture of waste and contempt for taxpayers’ hard earned money.

“It is unclear why the Ministry of Social Development could not simply have utilised free online platforms.

“Even more baffling is the Ministry of Social Development was recruiting its own staff in the first online meeting.

“Despite staff shortages hampering the potential of businesses across New Zealand, growing Wellington’s bureaucracy was Labour’s priority.

“With 176,000 people on the unemployment benefit, this Labour Government should be grappling with the root causes of benefit dependency, not spraying money at ‘job expos’ which amount to nothing more than an online meeting.

“Greater accountability is needed to ensure expenditure on employment initiatives are actually targeted at moving people off the benefit into available jobs. Simply throwing money at a problem is not going to solve it.

“Labour need to get serious about moving people off benefit and into work and stop the wasteful spending that isn’t getting outcomes for New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 