Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Passes Buck For Cost Of Living Crisis

Monday, 30 May 2022, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Moves to improve supermarket competition are welcome, but the changes are window-dressing and will do nothing to solve the cost of living crisis, National’s Commerce and Consumer Affairs spokesperson Andrew Bayly says.

“Many of the moves announced by announced by the Government in response to the Commerce Commission’s market study into the grocery sector are welcome and National would support them, just as we supported legislation to remove restrictive covenants on land by the supermarket chains.

“But none of the changes announced by David Clark are likely to have a meaningful impact on the cost of living for households facing the highest inflation in 30 years.

“The Government is keen to look tough, claiming it has put supermarkets ‘on notice’, but its own policies have contributed to the current cost of living crisis.

“Even the grocery sector is unlikely to see meaningful change on the basis of the Government’s moves. A mandatory code of conduct and an industry regulator are a step in the right direction, but new entrants are not holding back from entering the New Zealand market because these are not in place.

“It is essential that the building blocks are put in place to ensure we achieve meaningful outcomes. This means the establishment of a regulator that has real teeth to make enquiries and oversee what is happening in the grocery trade.

“It also means a development of a meaningful code of conduct so that suppliers are adequately compensated for their products and are not subject to undesirable practices such as enforced promotional marketing and discounting by the supermarket chains.

“We also need genuine reform of planning laws, which appear to be on the go-slow, or changes to overseas investment rules, the changes announced by the Government will simply be window-dressing.

“The Government should stop trying to pass blame for rampant inflation onto others when the current problems caused by economic mismanagement.

“Unfortunately the changes announced by David Clark today are unlikely to have an immediate impact on the cost of living for households facing the highest inflation in 30 years.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>

National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 