New Baby Unit Opened At Waitakere Hospital

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 10:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Parents of babies needing special care can now stay overnight at Waitakere Hospital, thanks to a new Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU), Health Minister Andrew Little said today.

The new SCBU, which can care for 18 babies at a time and includes dedicated facilities for parents, was opened today by Andrew Little and Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall.

The new unit can care for 18 babies born prematurely (at or after 32 weeks gestation) or with health complications and needing special care. Facilities include a mothers’ lounge, a kitchen and dining area for parents’ use and beds for parents to sleep in. The old unit could care for only 12 babies at a time.

“This new unit is part of the Government’s record investment in health services, and means newborns and their parents in West Auckland can access the high quality care and support they deserve,” Andrew Little said.

“The health system we inherited was under serious pressure from years of neglect and under-investment. In the last budget this government has put $24 billion into the health system. This includes $1.3 billion for capital improvements like making hospitals fit for the future.”

“This new unit means more babies born in Waitakere born prematurely or with health complications can get the special care they need close to home – and have their parents with them,” Andrew Little said.

Dr Ayesha Verrall said keeping families together was important, especially when caring for a new-born baby.

“Beds for parents to stay over on the ward when their baby is admitted will be a big relief at a stressful time,” Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

The new SCBU cost $9.9 million and was jointly funded by the Government/DHB and the Well Foundation.

