Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Trade Minister To Travel To Europe, Canada And Australia To Advance Economic Recovery

Monday, 20 June 2022, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealand’s trade agenda continues to build positive momentum as Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor travels to Europe, Canada and Australia to advance New Zealand’s economic interests.

“Our trade agenda has excellent momentum, and is a key part of the Government’s wider plan to help provide economic security for New Zealanders as the world faces global disruption and uncertainty,” Damien O’Connor said.

“New Zealand’s goods and services are in demand around the world. We are continuing to improve market access for Kiwi businesses and build on the gains we’ve achieved through the UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), CPTPP, RCEP, and China FTA upgrade. We see this as key to our future economic security.

“In Belgium, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and I will progress our NZ-EU FTA with European leaders, following intensive remote work to date from New Zealand.

“To underline our strong commitment to conclude negotiations that secure the best possible deal for New Zealand exporters, I will meet with the European Commission’s Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, and the EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski.

“The NZ-EU FTA agreement is also of broader importance at this time of geo-political uncertainty, and it is crucial that like-minded partners such as New Zealand and the EU continue to promote the international rules-based system.

“I will also travel to the UK to further promote bilateral trade, business and people-to-people links, following on from the signing of our historic NZ-UK FTA in February.

“In Ottawa, I will meet Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng, to strengthen bilateral trade, especially through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). I will also visit Toronto to engage with Kiwi businesses, with a particular focus on the tech sector.

“Two-way trade with Canada was valued at just under $1.6 billion for the year ending September 2021, making them a significant trading partner, however our services exports took a hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This trip will help us reconnect with Canada by learning from and supporting New Zealand businesses on the ground in that market,” Damien O’Connor said.

The final leg of Damien O’Connor’s trip will see him join the Prime Minister at the annual Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum in Sydney.

He is scheduled to depart on Friday 24 June for Europe.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Penny Wong Visit


Good grief. Has foreign policy commentary really devolved to the point where our diplomatic effort is being measured by how many overseas trips have been taken by our Foreign Minister? Weird, but apparently so. All this week, a series of media policy wonks have been invidiously comparing how many trips offshore Nanaia Mahuta has been taking, when compared to her Australian counterpart. Even allowing for how Covid has made foreign trips a rarity for everyone over the past two years… If we’re truly going to resort to a frequent flier standard for measuring diplomatic effectiveness, then Murray McCully would be the greatest Foreign Minister in this country’s history. Believe me, he wasn’t...
More>>



 
 


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>



Electoral Commission: Tauranga by-election preliminary results
The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 18 June 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Tauranga electorate... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Reconnecting Across The Tasman
Aotearoa New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong, met in Wellington today... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 