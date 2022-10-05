Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Staffing Shortages Compromising Prison Safety

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 12:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Critical shortages of Corrections staff are causing chaos in our prisons and putting both staff and prisoners in harm's way, National’s spokesperson for Corrections Simon O’Connor says.

“Figures show that the Department of Corrections currently has 1,600 vacant roles, with 532 for custodial positions.

“Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis is making zero progress towards making up this massive deficit. In July of this year, more staff resigned than were employed by Corrections.

“Meanwhile, assaults in Kiwi prisons have more than doubled since 2017. We are seeing increased rates of aggression in prisons, low rates of rehabilitation programmes and high levels of intentional damage. All of this is connected to prisons being critically understaffed and barely functioning.

“As part of Budget 2022, Kelvin Davis promised that 500 additional roles would be created on top of the 1,600 vacancies that already exist. How on earth will the Minister find 500 more staff when he can’t even fix the current shortage?

“Corrections is already planning to shift prisoners from Arohata Prison and Invercargill Prison because dire shortages mean that staff aren’t able to facilitate prisoner visitation, increase unlock hours or resume programmes that are important for rehabilitation.

“It has reached the point that the Human Rights Commission has written to the Department of Corrections raising concerns about prisoners being denied face-to-face visits. In August, Christchurch Men’s Prison was able to facilitate just one prisoner visit, even though prisoners should be able to receive a visit every week.

“The shambolic state of New Zealand’s prisons and the trauma it is inflicting on staff, prisoners and their families is something the Minister needs to answer for.

“It is clear that Kelvin Davis’ approach is not working. Until these staffing pressures begin to be alleviated, a tsunami of violence will continue to sweep through our prisons.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 


Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>



PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 