Government Website Tells Tourists Not To Book

Friday, 7 October 2022, 12:41 pm
A Government website telling tourists not to book flights to New Zealand is appalling and must be fixed, National’s Tourism spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“The Immigration NZ website is informing tourists that the delay in issuing visas is so bad that they should not book their flights to New Zealand until their visa is secured.

“This is very disappointing and is leaving the tourism industry wondering what the Government is doing.

“Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has washed his hands of the issue, telling me that international visitors were returning to New Zealand. However, almost 35,000 people who have applied to come to New Zealand are still waiting for their visas.

“This means that more people are waiting for their visa to be processed than have been accepted since the border opened to non-visa waiver countries.

“A number of tourism operators have contacted me saying that Stuart Nash’s dismissive attitude is appalling and that he’s letting them down badly.

“Last month, Stuart Nash told the industry that he didn’t want backpackers to come here. Now, the New Zealand Government is telling potential high-spending visitors to not book travel until their visa has been approved. It is tantamount to telling potential tourists to go to Australia instead.

“The Government used to publish the average wait time for visitor visas. However, the wait time is now so bad that it has taken this data down. If a tourist doesn’t know how long they will have to wait, why would they choose to come to New Zealand?

“The reality is that tourists have options and will choose other countries like Australia where they have certainty. Once again, New Zealand misses out.

“The Labour Government had two years to get ready for the opening of the border. These delays are unacceptable. The Government needs to stop telling people not to visit New Zealand and fix the problems at Immigration New Zealand.”

Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

