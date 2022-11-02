Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

RBNZ Report Strengthens Case For Excess Profit Tax And More Income Support

Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Green Party

A drop in household income from rising bank interest rates further demonstrates the need for an excess profits tax, the Green Party says.

“The main takeaway from RBNZ’s report is that rising interest rates will make it harder for people to pay the bills - all while boosting bank profits. The Government needs to step in and tax excess corporate profit and use the money to provide vital support for struggling families,” says the Green Party’s finance spokesperson, Julie Anne Genter.

The Reserve Bank’s latest Financial Stability Report states that households will “come under stress from the rising interest rate environment.” RBNZ estimates that the amount people have to spend servicing debt - whether paying back their own mortgage or paying back their landlords’ through rent - will more than double.

“Tens of thousands of people will be looking at their mortgage payments, rent, and everyday costs going up and rightly wonder how it is that banks can increase their profits while they themselves struggle.

“The reason is simple: while higher interest rates make it harder for people to pay the bills, they bring in more money for the banks.

“In other words, money that people need to make ends meet, essentially ends up in the pockets of bank executives and shareholders. The very same people who will benefit most from the National Party’s tax.

“Banks themselves did nothing to bring about this golden age of profit. They are simply cashing in on a change in economic conditions brought about by the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the global pandemic stimulus.

“The Green Party position on this is clear: if banks can make super profits from a change in circumstances that affects us all then those benefits should be shared.

“The simplest way for the Government to do this is to introduce an excess profits tax to ensure banks - and other large corporations profiteering from high inflation - are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet,” says Julie Anne Genter.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Iran Getting Worse, Alcohol In Sport And A Music Playlist


So we’ve found a ledge for our Iran policy, and are now doing our best to call it a mezzanine. Yesterday, the government announced the suspension of the Human Rights Initiative with Iran that both countries launched in 2018. The suspension is in protest at Iran’s violations of human rights since the killing of Mahsa Amini. Reportedly, New Zealand is also exploring whether Iran can be excluded from the UN Commission on Women. Just what this would mean in practice is unclear...
More>>



 
 

Three Waters: Auckland's Mayor Welcomes PM’s Comments

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s encouraging response to yesterday’s call for a rethink on the details of “three waters” reform. More>>



Government: First Nationwide Health Plan For New Zealanders

Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand & Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority. More>>



Government: Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading

The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Michael Wood announced yesterday. More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>



Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes

Local government must be revitalised in order for communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government. More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Implement Seabed Mining Ban Domestically

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 