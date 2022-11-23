Parliament

“Dangerous And Reckless Law-making” - Māori Are Being Left Behind As Government Pushes 20 Bills Through Urgency

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 9:51 am
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

In an email sent on Tuesday night, Te Pāti Māori MPs were informed that 20 bills will be debated under urgency from Wednesday to midnight Saturday this week.

“This is dangerous and reckless law-making” says Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

He is calling it a threat to Māori and democracy.

“We advocate for Tiriti based legislation and if this is missed in urgency it will be dangerous for Māori interests and rights”.

Te Pāti Māori is concerned that the process could have detrimental effects on Māori. The two MP party says the time afforded to provide robust debate and thoroughly source evidence is inequitable and doesn’t give Māori experts the appropriate time to respond to the proposed changes.

Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says the government is exploiting their majority and disadvantaging the Māori voice.

“As Tangata whenua we are at the mercy of these major parties” she adds.

“It’s being pushed through because government hasn’t done what it was meant to do - make legislation”.

“They clearly haven’t managed their time or priorities” says Ngarewa-Packer.

The bills being discussed include the extension to the COVID-19 Response Act, Māori Purposes Bill, the highly politicised Water Services Entities Bill (Three Waters), and the Climate Change Response Amendment Bill.

Ngarewa-Packer says the party’s team are currently reviewing the legislation and putting Te Tiriti, people, whenua and moana at the forefront of their analysis.

Te Pāti Māori is appealing to all whānau to share their views and insights on the bills.

