Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Cadetships Programme Continues To Empower Whānau Māori

Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Willie Jackson

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development

Since July 2022, more than 610 cadets across 35 programmes have been approved, up from the 499 cadets approved by this time in the last financial year. The programme is growing.

“The Cadetship programme’s ongoing success comes down to treating our young people with mana so that they can achieve their highest potential for themselves and their whānau” Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson says.

Over 1,300 cadets will be supported this financial year, building on the more than 5,000 cadets and 400 employers who have already participated in the Cadetships programme. About a third of cadets are under 25 and about half are wāhine.

“We know that Māori have a wealth of potential across Aotearoa that often just needs an opportunity to grow,” Willie Jackson said.

“This Government is creating incentives and initiatives that nurture young people to find the character-building strengths that work – that they can grow and become better citizens for them, their whānau and community, and wider Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Earlier this year, the Government announced a Budget 22 investment into the Cadetship programme of an additional $25 million over the next four years. This also builds on our manifesto commitment to provide free access to all apprenticeships and to many trade training courses.

Businesses across a range of industries support the Cadetships programme, including employers that support whānau to learn about horticulture and agriculture with a Te Ao Māori lens; including a Māori-owned financial technology company, and a traffic management company, and an organisation that supports Māori into technology careers.

Over the last few years, more than three-quarters of employers are either fully or partly Māori owned, however all employers are invited to participate in the programme.

Another training initiative, the Government’s Apprenticeship Boost programme, has seen Māori make up 19 per cent of its 50,000 apprenticeships.

The Cadetships and apprenticeship programmes collectively benefit both the employer and the employee while improving whānau wellbeing. “When whānau thrive, so do their communities and Aotearoa New Zealand” said Willie Jackson

“We want to see Māori and the wider economy continue to grow. Supporting more Māori into employment, education and training in a post COVID-19 recovery period is a priority of this Government as a Te Tiriti partner” said Willie Jackson.

Māori and Iwi increasingly contribute and play a major role in the economy across many sectors including primary, natural resources, enterprise, and tourism. In the past 20 years the Māori economy has grown from about $16 billion to $70 billion and with it steadily growing at five per cent per annum, it is expected to reach $100 billion in assets by 2030.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free. All staff in our 300+ Scoop Pro organisations enjoy easy access to Scoop and additional benefits including Pro news tools.
Add your email address below to find out how to save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply).

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
More>>



 
 


Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 