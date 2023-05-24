Parliament

Clean-up At Hawkes Bay Facility To Help Region Deal With Cyclone Waste

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 12:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Repairing a Hawke’s Bay organic composting facility devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle is among the latest waste reduction projects getting Government backing, Associate Environment Minister Rachel Brooking announced today.

“Helping communities get back on their feet after the devasting weather that hit the northern parts of the country this year is a priority for this Government – and that includes restoring infrastructure to deal with waste,” Rachel Brooking said.

“BioRich turns organic waste that used to be sent to landfills into valuable compost. Cyclone Gabrielle inflicted severe damage on the centre just when it was needed most, which is why I am especially pleased that BioRich is one of four waste reduction projects getting Government funding today.

“Before the facility was damaged it was able to deal with 100,000 tonnes of organic waste, including green waste and woody debris, each week. This funding will help restore that capacity and support improvements that will future-proof the site,” Rachel Brooking said.

BioRich will receive almost $1 million from the Government’s Waste Minimisation Fund.

The Waste Minimisation Fund is also providing a further $2 million of grants to three other projects to help tackle the wider problem with waste in New Zealand.

“This includes Recycle South in Invercargill, for its plastics pelletiser plant expansion project. The plant washes polyethylene and polypropylene plastics from the lower South Island, including agricultural bale wrap,” Rachel Brooking said.

“Another is for AgRecovery, to trial its regulated product stewardship scheme for farm plastics before the scheme is rolled out nationally. The scheme will require producers, brand owners, importers, retailers and consumers to take responsibility for collecting and dealing with farm plastics.

“The fund is also supporting Again Again, a technology platform that enables companies to loan and track reusable packaging such as coffee cups and food containers. The funds will go towards expanding the app to include a reusable container system for the craft brewing industry for taproom pours.

“Today’s funding goes towards projects that support the Government’s goals of reducing waste and reducing emissions, while also making a significant investment in restoring and increasing waste-processing capacity where it’s most needed in one of our hardest-hit regions,” Rachel Brooking said.

