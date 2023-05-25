Government Invests More Than $24 Million In Regional Projects

Hon Kiri Allan

Minister for Regional Development

The Government is continuing to invest in our regional economies by announcing another $24 million worth of investment into ten diverse projects, Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan says.

“Our regions are the backbone of our economy and today’s announcement continues to build on the Government’s investment to boost regional economic resilience and set up our communities so they can continue to thrive in the future,” Kiri Allan said.

“Through a mix of grants and loans, we’re investing in projects that will enable our regional businesses to continue to grow. From innovative crop farming to training projects, orchard development to sporting facility revamps, these investments will help accelerate business developments and advance work and training opportunities, adding to the vibrancy and appeal of our regions,” Allan said.

The projects are funded through the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund, which aims to support regional economies to become more productive, resilient, inclusive and sustainable by delivering local approaches tailored to regions' particular needs and advantages.

Since coming into Government $3.2 billion has been paid out from Kānoa’s eight funds to support our region’s economies and 1,148 projects have been completed.

The projects being funded are:

Project Recipients Amount Project description Tai Tokerau / Northland Te Uri o Hau Avocado Orchard Development Renaissance Group Ltd $1.74m RSPF loan Development of a 20-hectare Haas avocado orchard near Te Kōpuru, south of Dargaville. Waikato Clean Technology for Fertiliser Tnue Limited $1.1m RSPF loan Supporting the construction of a new geothermal energy uplink, which will provide process heat in the manufacturing of slow release fertiliser membranes. Maraetai Road lntermodal Business Park (MRIBP) South Waikato District Council $3m

RSPF grant Development of a new intermodal business park with good connectivity to the existing Tokoroa Road Rail Terminal and State Highway 1. He Ahi – Stage 1 He Ahi Limited Partership $4.0m loan Development and construction of an industrial park with geothermal process heat options. Tairāwhiti / East Coast Judds Composting JUDDS Ltd $4.0m RSPF loan Construction of a fit-for-purpose Static Aeration Facility to allow Judds existing composting operation to take in other waste streams from in and near Gisborne which are otherwise being landfilled. Te Matau a Māui / Hawke’s Bay Building Futures bbi Wood Products $2.0m RSPF grant Expanding bbi Wood Products' and Tumu Group's Building Futures programme for disadvantaged youth, as well as complementary regional training and employment initiatives. Ngāti Pāhauwera Apple Development Ngāti Pāhauwera Commercial Development Limited $3.5m RSPF loan Developing the initial phase of a 60-hectare orchard near Wairoa for horticulture. Manawatū Whanganui Horowhenua Foxton Scale Up Project - Phase 1 26 Seasons Limited $2m RSPF loan Supporting growth of indoor hydroponics-based horticulture business. Te Tau Ihu / Top of the South SnapIT Scale Up Project Snap Information Technologies $2.5m RSPF loan Scaling up SnapIT to support manufacturing and development of its live camera, AI hardware and satellite communication system technology. Canterbury Fraser Park Redevelopment Fraser Park Redevelopment Trust $500k

RSPF grant Redevelopment of Fraser Park facility into a multi-event arena.

Notes:

- All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.

- More information on the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund can be found on the ‘Grow Regions’ website: https://www.growregions.govt.nz/new-funding/the-regional-strategic-partnership-fund/

