Have Your Say On The Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill

The Environment Committee is calling for submissions on the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill.

This bill seeks to contribute to the restoration of the health and mauri of the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana. It proposes to do this by establishing 2 marine reserves, 5 seafloor protection areas, and 12 high protection areas in the Hauraki Gulf, and acknowledging customary rights within seafloor protection areas and high protection areas.

What do you need to know?

· Submissions are publicly released and published to the Parliament website. Only your name or organisation’s name is required on a submission. Please keep your contact details separate, as if they are included on the submission they will become publicly available when the submission is released.

· If you wish to include information of a private or personal nature in your submission, you should discuss this with the clerk of the committee before submitting.

· If you wish to speak to your submission, please state this clearly.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 1 November 2023

For more details about the bill:

