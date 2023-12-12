Violent Incidents In Youth Justice Facilities No Longer Tolerated

Assaults and unlawful behaviour within Oranga
Tamariki’s youth justice facilities are unacceptable and
offenders should receive proper consequences for their
actions, Minister for Children Karen Chhour
says.
“Last night a fight broke out in the Muriwai
Unit at Te Puna Wai Youth Justice Residence in Christchurch.
Five young people have been identified as instigating the
fight and five staff members and three young people have
suffered injuries.
“I have requested advice on what
current procedures are in place for incidents like this and
what more can be done to ensure serious young offenders are
held to account for their actions.
“Under the
previous government offenders assaulted staff and broke out
of facilities and fast food was given to bribe them to stop.
If people within youth justice facilities cause trouble they
should expect to see real consequences for their
actions.
“By restoring the value of right and wrong
we will have better outcomes in youth justice facilities.
This government is focussed on dealing with serious youth
crime and young people must learn that bad and unlawful
behaviour will not be tolerated.
“No staff member
should go to work and feel unsafe. My thoughts go out to
victims and their families who have been affected by this
assault.”
