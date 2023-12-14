Minister Commends Dedication Of Wing 371

Police Minister Mark Mitchell joined Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Wing Patron Dame Therese Walsh to applaud graduating Police Wing 371.

“I was proud to join and celebrate the recruits from Wing 371. They have worked hard and shown they have the attributes required to wear the uniform and serve our communities,” Mr Mitchell says.

“This particular wing is made up of a number of Police families and also people who have already been working for Police in other roles and decided they wanted to take on a constabulary role. There are also people completely new to policing who come from trade backgrounds or tertiary study. I congratulate them all.

“Policing is a hard job and I have the utmost respect for those who choose to go out there every day to keep people safe in their homes, communities, and workplaces.

“I know these new constables are aware of the responsibility they now hold and the honour the uniform brings with it.”

This graduation follows on from yesterday’s graduation of eight patrol dog teams which the Minister also attended.

“I’m extremely proud of our new constables and they have my full backing and support to do their incredibly important job of serving and protecting our communities.”

