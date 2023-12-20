Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Trashing Nature For Its Industry Mates

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Today’s repeal of the Natural and Built Environment Act is rushed, ideologically motivated, and will be hugely damaging to the health of our communities and the environment.

“This new government is more interested in winding back the progress and trashing the environment than it is about setting out a clear vision for the future of Aotearoa,” says the Green Party’s environment spokesperson, Lan Pham.

“Aotearoa needs a planning and resource management system that puts climate resilience and flourishing nature first. This means delivering clean, renewable power; thriving natural habitats; liveable towns and cities connected by low carbon public transport; and warm, affordable homes in areas people want to live.

“The previous government’s reform of the RMA was far from the perfect answer, but it was a step forward. The resource management system that had been in place previously was broken. The planning process was cumbersome and failed to properly protect environmental and human health, particularly in the face of the climate crisis.

“What took its place was a system designed to better care for our precious natural environment and take steps towards upholding te Tiriti, while delivering the housing, transport, and climate-friendly infrastructure we so desperately need. The concerns raised by National during the legislative process, including on the deficiencies of the RMA itself, certainly do not justify taking a wrecking ball to the whole reform.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Tearing up six years of progress for the sake of a few minor objections looks more like an act of slapdash scrambling than it does a vision for the country. Surely it would be a better use of time and resources for National to focus on changing the few things it says it doesn’t like. These issues could easily be addressed with a few targeted amendments.

“As a former local government councillor, I am particularly horrified that the government is riding roughshod over years of public engagement, expert input and hundreds of millions of dollars of shared public money.

“Forcing these changes through Parliament without proper public scrutiny or consultation is a blatant violation of the promise National made in their coalition agreements with Act and New Zealand First to take an evidence-based approach to decision making.

“The Government’s petty and short-sighted approach to planning and resource management is going to make it much harder to meet Aotearoa’s development needs within the limits of our fragile planet.

“But to the thousands of people watching in horror as this government turns its back on the years and years of work you have done, I want you to know that the Green Party will be a strong voice for our precious native wildlife and te Tiriti.

“Our children deserve to inherit an Aotearoa where everyone has a warm, dry home powered by clean energy; where native plants and animals are thriving; and where our communities get around easily and safely on wheels, foot or train.

“While that better future may be a little further out of reach tonight than it was yesterday, we can still make it happen. We just need this government to stop political point-scoring and start making some rational, sensible decisions that put our people and our planet first,” says Lan Pham.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 