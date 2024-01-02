Time To Give Farmers A Break

“After six years of farmers having to worry about how the government is going to make things tougher for them, ACT is committed to getting the government back to basics and focused on supporting farmers to do what they do best,” says ACT’s Agriculture spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“Labour dumped an avalanche of red tape and regulation on farmers. Every farmer seems to have a fresh example of a new compliance course or form of paperwork they’re having to complete, costing them time and money.

“Farmers need real change. ACT has led the way standing up for them in Parliament. ACT was the only party to vote against the Zero Carbon Act. We were the only party willing to oppose He Waka Eke Noa from the beginning. We alone stood up for licensed firearms owners. We’ve consistently opposed Labour’s freshwater rules, Significant Natural Areas, fertiliser tax, the live animal export ban, the ute tax, and more.

ACT’s Coalition agreement shows that we’re going to make sure this government achieves this. Commitments we’ve secured include:

Maintain a split-gas approach to methane and carbon dioxide through to 2050 and review the methane science and targets in 2024 for consistency with no additional warming from agricultural methane emissions.

Reverse the recent ban on live animal exports while ensuring the highest standards of animal welfare.

Reform the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee to ensure its functions, membership and mandate are appropriate.

Cease implementation of new Significant Natural Areas and seek advice on the operation of existing Significant Natural Areas as part of the Government’s programme to reform the Resource Management Act.

Improve Farm Environment Plans so they are more cost-effective and pragmatic for farmers.

Enable farmers and landowners to offset sequestration against their on-farm emissions.

Liberalise genetic engineering laws.

Replace the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020 to allow district councils more flexibility in how they meet environmental limits and seek advice on how to exempt councils from obligations under the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020 as soon as practicable.

“ACT wants to see the rural sector given the respect it deserves. That means pulling back on the heavy-handed regulation and central planning coming out of Wellington and letting farmers get on with what they do best.”

