Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Unacceptable Number Of Empty Kāinga Ora – Homes & Communities Homes

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 11:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The number of new social houses sitting vacant across New Zealand is completely unacceptable, Housing Minister Chris Bishop says.

“I was dismayed to learn that, as of late last year, the total number of vacant social homes in New Zealand was 3,906, or five per cent, of New Zealand’s total public housing stock.

“It’s simply not okay that 786, almost 20 per cent, of the new public homes delivered by Kāinga Ora – Homes & Communities between June 2022 and October 2023 were vacant as of 31 October 2023. Of these new homes, 287 were empty for more than four months despite thousands of families waiting for social homes such as these.

“I have written to the Board of Kāinga Ora – Homes & Communities to make clear my expectation that, with over 25,000 people on the social housing waitlist – almost 20,000 more than when the previous Labour Government took office – social homes are not to be left empty for a day longer than absolutely necessary.

“It is disgraceful that New Zealanders needing a warm, dry home for their family are waiting in motel rooms, in cars and on family members’ couches while hundreds of newly built social housing units sit empty.

“While I understand there may be instances where, for valid reasons, it takes time to fill a new home, the timeframes identified in this response are well beyond what I consider appropriate.

“It is critical that Kāinga Ora – Homes & Communities is focused on efficiently placing tenants into social housing across New Zealand and works with much greater urgency to do so.

“I look forward to receiving the report from the independent review led by Sir Bill English and discussing with Kāinga Ora – Homes & Communities what needs to change, and how.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Charter Schools, And The Ghahraman Blame Machine


According to Act Party leader David Seymour, if we gave 16 year olds the vote and allowed teachers to teach civics classes in high school, the result would be… Well, let Seymour himself paint the picture:
The final recommendations of the independent Electoral Review released today would set New Zealand on course for a permanent left-wing government. Goodness gracious me. So… If the truth was allowed to set you free, you would vote for the left for ever, and for always...
More

 
 


Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More


ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 