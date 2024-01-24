Increasing Flood Resilience Across The Wairarapa

Flood resilience across the Wairarapa will be increased thanks to the Government’s commitment of more than $8 million across five projects.

“Today, I am visiting the Wairarapa as part of the Government’s 100-day plan to meet with community representatives affected by the 2023 severe weather events to understand what can be done to speed up and simplify recovery efforts,” Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell says.

“These weather events highlighted the need for greater flood resilience across the Wairarapa and I am pleased to demonstrate our commitment by working with local councils to fund these projects.

“New projects I am announcing today will protect homes near the Riversdale Northern Reserve (Masterton District Council) and Flat Point (Carterton District Council) from future flooding.

“Properties in Masterton’s Cockburn Street will be protected from inflows of sewage which is an issue following heavy rainfall events. This will resolve health issues while improved storm and wastewater infrastructure is implemented.

“In another project, resilience work will be undertaken in Tīnui (Masterton District Council) to either raising the home, reinforcing a bund wall or moving the dwelling to a more suitable area on the property.

“A further project will see Greater Wellington Regional Council receive funding to improve early flood warning systems for isolated Eastern Wairarapa communities.”

Last year funding of $3.5 million for a project to remove blockages in the Wairarapa’s Upper Ruamāhanga catchment was announced. This means a total of $11.6 million has been allocated to Wairarapa projects from the Local Government Flood Resilience Co-investment Fund.

“The combined outcomes from these six projects will increase the peace of mind for many Wairarapa residents by improving resilience against flooding events across the region,” Mr Mitchell says.

