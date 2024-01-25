Graduate Vets Get Financial Boost To Work In Rural Communities

The Voluntary Bonding Scheme (VBS) for Veterinarians continues to deliver more vets to work across rural New Zealand, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay says.

“Thirty-three graduate vets have been accepted into the longstanding Voluntary Bonding Scheme for Veterinarians, which will see them work in 24 communities across rural New Zealand.

“The scheme has been running for 14 years and was set up to help ease the shortage of veterinarians working with production animals and working dogs in our regions.

“Successful VBS recipients each receive $55,000 of funding across five years, in return for working across rural New Zealand. This helps graduate vets pay off their student loans, which provides a significant head start to their careers.

“Vets are a vital part of the community, and this scheme helps attract some of the brightest and best new graduates to our regions.

“The coalition Government supports our farmers and want our rural communities to thrive.”

The programme is delivered by the Ministry for Primary Industries and since its inception in 2009 has supported 449 graduate vets.

