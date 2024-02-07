ACT Welcomes Move To Deliver On Law And Order Promise

ACT Justice spokesman Todd Stephenson is welcoming the
Justice Minister’s announcement
of an end to taxpayer funding for cultural background
(Section 27) reports.
“Finally, the scales of
justice are shifting away from rights for criminals and back
toward rights for victims,” says Mr
Stephenson.
“In 2022 a man who punched a pregnant
woman unconscious was let
out on home detention, because a cultural background
report found he hadn’t been properly introduced to his
whakapapa. The woman he punched was pregnant with the
man’s seventeenth child.
“In 2021 a man received
a 10 per cent reduction in his sentence for beating,
strangling, and threatening to kill his ex, despite the
Judge describing the cultural report as being of ‘limited
value as it consisted mainly of observations by others and
little from [the offender] himself’.
“ACT has pushed to scrap Section 27
reports entirely. The reports elevate the excuses of the
criminal when we should be centring the impacts on the
victim.
“ACT’s coalition agreement secured the
defunding of Section 27 reports and exploring further reform
of how these reports are used. We also secured the
commitment to abolish Labour’s prisoner reduction target
and reform the Sentencing Act 2002 to give greater weight to
the needs of victims and communities over
offenders.”
