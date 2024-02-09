Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Minister Congratulates NZQA Top Scholars

Friday, 9 February 2024, 2:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

Education Minister Erica Stanford congratulates the New Zealand Scholarship recipients from 2023 announced today.

“Receiving a New Zealand Scholarship is a fantastic achievement and is a testament to the hard work and dedication the recipients have put in throughout the year,” says Ms Stanford.

“New Zealand Scholarship tests not only students’ advanced depth of understanding, but their ability to apply what they know.”

Additionally, 10 Premier Award winners and 35 Top Subject Scholars will be recognised at the Top Scholar Awards at Parliament in May.

“Premier Award winners have each received either four Scholarships at ‘Outstanding’ level, or three Scholarships at ‘Outstanding’ level and at least two additional Scholarships with four Top Ten subject placings,” says Ms Stanford.

“The Top Subject Scholars scored the highest mark in their respective subjects. Two students received the highest score in two subjects each.

“These prestigious awards recognise each recipient’s exceptional aptitude, and determination to succeed at the highest level. They can be very proud of this success.

“I’d also like recognise the teachers and whānau who have encouraged and supported all of the Scholarship recipients and award winners throughout their studies.”

The names and schools of Top Subject Scholars and Outstanding Scholar Award winners are available on NZQA’s website.

Premier Award winners from 2023 are:

NameSchool
Nicholas ClarkeAuckland Grammar School
Oliver GunsonAuckland Grammar School
Henry IsacWellington College
Tapas KantHavelock North High School
Jayden KumarAuckland Grammar School
Alexander MayoHamilton Boys' High School
Yiyang TaoWestlake Boys' High School
Sean WangSt Kentigern College
Yina YinSt Cuthbert's College
Yinuo YinSt Cuthbert's College
Gordon Campbell: On The Politics As A Morality Play


To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency...
