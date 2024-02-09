Minister Congratulates NZQA Top Scholars

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

Education Minister Erica Stanford congratulates the New Zealand Scholarship recipients from 2023 announced today.

“Receiving a New Zealand Scholarship is a fantastic achievement and is a testament to the hard work and dedication the recipients have put in throughout the year,” says Ms Stanford.

“New Zealand Scholarship tests not only students’ advanced depth of understanding, but their ability to apply what they know.”

Additionally, 10 Premier Award winners and 35 Top Subject Scholars will be recognised at the Top Scholar Awards at Parliament in May.

“Premier Award winners have each received either four Scholarships at ‘Outstanding’ level, or three Scholarships at ‘Outstanding’ level and at least two additional Scholarships with four Top Ten subject placings,” says Ms Stanford.

“The Top Subject Scholars scored the highest mark in their respective subjects. Two students received the highest score in two subjects each.

“These prestigious awards recognise each recipient’s exceptional aptitude, and determination to succeed at the highest level. They can be very proud of this success.

“I’d also like recognise the teachers and whānau who have encouraged and supported all of the Scholarship recipients and award winners throughout their studies.”

The names and schools of Top Subject Scholars and Outstanding Scholar Award winners are available on NZQA’s website.

Premier Award winners from 2023 are:

Name School Nicholas Clarke Auckland Grammar School Oliver Gunson Auckland Grammar School Henry Isac Wellington College Tapas Kant Havelock North High School Jayden Kumar Auckland Grammar School Alexander Mayo Hamilton Boys' High School Yiyang Tao Westlake Boys' High School Sean Wang St Kentigern College Yina Yin St Cuthbert's College Yinuo Yin St Cuthbert's College

