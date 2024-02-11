Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
More Funding To Hawke’s Bay And Tairāwhiti

Sunday, 11 February 2024, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Urgent work to clean-up cyclone-affected regions will continue, thanks to a $63 million boost from the Government for sediment and debris removal in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

The funding will help local councils continue urgent work removing and disposing of sediment and debris left from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“This additional funding means these regions can continue with the job clearing sediment from high priority areas,” says Mark Mitchell, Emergency Management and Recovery Minister.

“It also means work can continue to remove woody debris to prevent any further damage to infrastructure and local communities.

“Our immediate focus has been to visit regions, talk to affected people and find out what their needs are, and this funding reflects our commitment to ensuring momentum is continued.”

As part of the new funding, $40 million will go to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council for urgent work to continue to remove sediment and debris in the region. This includes $3 million ringfenced for debris removal in Wairoa.

“The Hawke’s Bay Silt Recovery Taskforce has done a tremendous job clearing more than 2.5 million tonnes of sediment and debris, as well as more than 140,000 tonnes of woody debris.”

“The Gisborne District Council will receive $23.6 million to ensure urgent work will continue for the processing and removal of woody debris across the region.”

Nearly 165,000 tonnes of woody debris have been removed from Tairāwhiti.

“This Government is fully committed to the recovery, and we are working with local authorities to identify how we can make it go faster,” says Mr Mitchell.

This brings the Government’s total funding to $232 million for the clean-up of sediment and debris across Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

