Appointments To Antarctica New Zealand Board

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs



Foreign Minister Winston Peters has appointed Leon Grice and Heather Simpson to serve on the Antarctica New Zealand board.

“Since taking office, the Coalition Government has become concerned about the direction of the Scott Base Redevelopment Project,” Mr Peters says.

“It is vital that Antarctica New Zealand has the right oversight and governance to bring this project back on track.

“These appointments are one of a series of remedial steps that the Government is taking to bring the project under control.”

Mr Grice has been appointed as the new Chair of the Antarctica New Zealand Board, with Ms Simpson appointed as a member of the Board – effective Monday 26 February.

“Mr Grice and Ms Simpson bring a range of international, project management, commercial and governance experience to this position, and have been appointed to ensure that the project is delivered in a cost-effective and efficient manner,” Mr Peters says.

“Mr Grice and Ms Simpson met with me yesterday, so that the Government could make clear its expectations with respect to the Scott Base project – and more broadly to lay out New Zealand’s strategic Antarctic priorities. We wish them well in their new roles.”

Mr Grice replaces Sir Brian Roche who resigned recently after a decade on the Board. Ms Simpson’s appointment fills a vacancy on the Board.

