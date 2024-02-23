Retiring Chief Of Navy Thanked For His Service

Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, for his service as he retires from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years.

Rear Admiral Proctor will retire on 16 May to take up an employment opportunity in Australia.

“I would like to thank Rear Admiral David Proctor for his leadership of the Navy since his appointment to the role of Chief of Navy in 2018,” Ms Collins says.



“I acknowledge his long and loyal service to New Zealand, and I wish him and his family well for the future.”

Rear Admiral Proctor is taking up a position as the deputy executive director at the Australian Civil Military Centre in New South Wales. His term as Chief of Navy was due to end in June this year.

