NZ Designates Entirety Of Hamas As Terrorist Entity

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters have announced today the designation of Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist entity.

“The terrorist attacks by Hamas in October 2023 were brutal and we have unequivocally condemned them,” Mr Luxon says.

Following these attacks, then Prime Minister Chris Hipkins commissioned advice from officials about designating the entirety of Hamas - which has now been received.

Mr Peters says New Zealand has designated the military wing of Hamas as a terrorist entity since 2010.

"But what happened on 7 October reinforces we can no longer distinguish between the military and political wings of Hamas. The organisation as a whole bears responsibility for these horrific terrorist attacks."

A designation under New Zealand legislation freezes any assets of the terrorist entity in New Zealand. It also makes it a criminal offence to carry out property or financial transactions with them or provide material support.

“New Zealand wants to be clear that the designation of Hamas is about the actions of an offshore terrorist entity and is not a reflection on the Palestinian people in Gaza and around the world,” Mr Luxon says.

“This designation targets Hamas, not the provision of private humanitarian support to Palestinian civilians. Similarly, the designation does not stop New Zealand providing humanitarian and future development assistance to benefit civilians in Gaza, nor does it stop us providing consular support to New Zealand citizens or permanent residents in the conflict zone.”

Mr Peters says, “We remain gravely concerned about the impact of this conflict on civilians and will continue to call for an end to the violence and an urgent resumption of the Middle East Peace Process.

"A lasting solution to the conflict will only be achieved by peaceful means.”

