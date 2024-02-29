Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Housing Minister Thanks Outgoing Kāinga Ora Chair

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 2:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has today thanked outgoing Kāinga Ora – Homes & Communities Chair Vui Mark Gosche for his many years of public service.

“Mr Gosche tendered his resignation as Chair yesterday evening. He will remain a member of the Board until the end of March,” says Housing Minister Chris Bishop.

“The legal minimum for the Board of Kāinga Ora is eight members. Over the next month the government will be working to appoint a new member to stay within that legal minimum, and will then appoint a new Chair.

“Deputy Chair John Duncan will exercise the functions of Chair until the new appointment is confirmed.

“On behalf of the government I thank Mr Gosche for his many years of service, including the previous six years on the Kāinga Ora Board, and I wish him well in his retirement.”

