Parliament

Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day

 

Government Congratulates JPs On Centenary

Friday, 1 March 2024, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Associate Minister of Justice Nicole McKee has extended her congratulations to the Royal Federation of New Zealand Justices’ Associations on its centenary this year. The occasion is being celebrated at the Federation’s annual AGM and Conference, which opens in Wellington today.

“Justices of the Peace (JPs) play a vital role in the justice system, helping New Zealanders in their homes, their workplaces, schools and libraries across the country. Going to a JP is often the first, perhaps only, contact people have with the justice system,” says Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee.

“Most New Zealand JPs are members of the Federation’s 28 regional associations. Today’s Federation dates back to September 1924, when the first five associations met and agreed to establish a national organisation.

“Over the ensuing 100 years, the Federation has been diligent and energetic in representing the interests of its member associations, and thereby the interests of all our individual JPs, to government and in the wider community, and has become a respected voice in the justice sector.

“The support JPs give to their communities by assisting people to meet everyday official requirements is invaluable. After specialist training they also undertake Court duties and other judicial roles such as Issuing Officer and Visiting Justice. They make a significant contribution for the benefit of all New Zealanders, and the Federation supports and promotes the commitment and service of those JPs through its member associations.

“I thank the Federation for its work and congratulate it on achieving its centenary. I wish it the very best as it begins its second century of service.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




